Fabricare Cleaners has been locally owned and operated for more than four decades, most recently by Andy and Tisch Matt, longtime Tehachapi residents and owners for the past 15 years. Fabricare offers a wide range of dry cleaning and laundry services all done on the premise.
There is no garment more special than a wedding dress, which is why Fabricare Cleaners is proud to offer custom care packages for all bridal apparel needs. Take the stress out of wedding day preparations and post-wedding clean-up with these simple tips:
• Plan to bring the wedding dress and other bridal party garments in for steaming or pressing at least one week in advance of your big day.
• Whether you dream of passing it down or just want to keep it for sentimental value, after the big day, bring your gown in for a detailed and careful cleaning. Do this within a month of your big day as stains can become permanent if left to rest too long.
• Preserve your gown in an acid-free box that protects it from air and light to ensure it lasts a lifetime.
Be sure to budget and plan for these timelines and you’ll treasure the memories — and the dress — for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.