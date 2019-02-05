Mill Street Kitchen's 30-plus years of catering experience reflects the bridal couple's tastes from start to finish, complementing your wedding theme.
Our Service Package enhances your special day by displaying your guests' place settings. Immediately following your wedding vows, your guests are then taken care of with our beautiful and tasteful display of appetizers, beverages and buffet stations. Our courteous serving staff is there to take care of their every need.
After your first meal together as a married couple, our friendly crew will bus your guest tables, cut and serve your beautiful wedding cake d and of course, pour your first memorable toast!
