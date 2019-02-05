Looking for a banquet room in which to hold your wedding reception or other large event? Gold Mountain Sports Tavern has just the venue, and can accommodate up to 280 guests.
Offering the different options of American cuisine, Gold Mountain banquet room features buffet-style dining with a variety of delicious entrees for your guests to choose from.
At Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, you have many delicious options as follow: Fresh made hamburgers, appetizers, tasty pastas, and homemade desserts!
So eat, drink and toast the happy couple to your heart’s content!
Gold Mountain Sports Tavern also offers food trays and party platters.
They are located at 20601 W. Valley Blvd. Suite 105.
Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for special events (later hours available upon special booking request).
Stop by to treat yourself to the best burgers, wings and pastas of town.
For more information, call Tona Murray at 661-823-4615.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.