These are the smiling eyes, the grimy brow, and the dust smudged face of a man pursuing his passion.
After dinners have been eaten, showers taken, stories read, and family tucked into bed, you can find me in my workshop, crafting into the night.
As much as I love what I do, I didn’t start Heart Forged Rings to spend my nights alone and keep the joy of creation all to myself.
My true intention is to share it with you: I want your hands, your eyes, and your hearts to be the creative force behind your rings.
I’ll know I’ve done my job when I see your smiling eyes, grimy brows, and dust-smudged faces beaming back at me with pride and accomplishment.
In fact, I can already feel it.
I invite you to join me.
Private couples ring smithing workshops for weddings, anniversaries, or just because.
