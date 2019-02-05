Locally owned and operated by the Ledesma family, Andrew with Lil’ Ntertainment has been mixin’ it up for more than 16 years in Tehachapi and surrounding areas. With a passion and appreciation for music and the artistry of DJing, Andrew will always keep your dance floor packed.
Here at Lil’ Ntertainment, we are dedicated to the highest standard of professionalism, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for you and your guests to remember. Whether it is our DJ service mixing all your music live, our lighting service that transforms your event‘s atmosphere, or our photo booth services making memories that you’ll want to keep forever, we will give you the professional experience for your big day.
We highly recommend that you contact us and book the date of your event before your date becomes unavailable. Although our business is based out of Tehachapi, we do travel for destination events. Check us out online and if you have any comments or questions, please feel free to contact us. We’re sure you’ll be happy working with us.
Lil' Ntertainment can be reached by phone at 661-972.8578, email at dj-lil-n@hotmail.com or on the internet at http://lilntertainment.com and http://facebook.com/LilNtertainment.
