No wedding party is complete without a few things: good food, good people, and a photo booth!
Wedding season is almost here, which means that guests are getting ready to attend numerous "I do" events! Why not give them a fun way to commemorate your special day? Put on a feather boa, don some over-sized glasses, sprinkle in some laughs and viola! You have a personalized memento each guest can keep for years to come!
Picture Perfect Parties Traveling Photo Booth provides fun and thematic props, an enclosed photo booth, and personalized prints (with your name and date on each one) for each of your guests. For the bride and groom, we also offer a "Memory Book," which contains copies of all the photos that were taken during this joyous occasion.
Worried about the kiddos coming to the party? We have fun sand art activities to keep their little hands busy and their hearts content!
We would love to provide fun memories for you and your guests, on your special day!
Give us a call at 661-823-1240.
Picture Perfect Parties is located at 20601 Highway 202 Suite A-103.
