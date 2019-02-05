Your wedding day is an important event, but how about all the celebrations leading up to the main occasion? Bridesmaid parties, rehearsal dinners and engagement celebrations are smaller events that deserve a memorable experience as well.
Triassic Vineyards is a family-owned vineyard and tasting room nestled in the Cummings Valley in Tehachapi, California. We are a prime location and destination for those special pre-wedding events. We are a year-round venue, with a classic tasting room and enclosed patios that offer 360 degrees of breathtaking views of the Tehachapi Mountains and our vineyard.
The spacious enclosed patio is heated in the colder months and shaded and breezy in the summer ones. We have also recently added an outdoor event venue with 5,000 square feet of landscaped lawn area, perfect for any social event in the warmer months.
Our event planning team specializes in creating tailored events such as personalized group wine-tastings, wine and chocolate truffle or cheese pairings. We have teamed up with experienced restaurants and caterers in Tehachapi to provide you with all-inclusive packages that will suit any taste.
The Triassic Family is excited to work with you to make your special occasion one that you and your guests will always remember. Come visit our spectacular venue, sample our award-winning wines, and allow us to be a part of your next event.
Triassic Vineyards is located at 24627 Cummings Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561. For more information call 661-822-5341 ext. 1 for special events or visit the website www.triassicvineyards.com
