The sprawling Villa La Paz Conference & Event venue is the ideal location to host your next wedding, anniversary, birthday, quinceañera or corporate event. Villa La Paz offers breathtaking views nestled in the picturesque Tehachapi Mountains.
The beautifully restored mission-style structures feature two large halls, an executive board room, breakout rooms, lecture hall, theater, an outdoor patio with relaxing fountain and two large lawns for outdoor events.
The property boasts magnificent oak trees and seasonal foliage that provide an idyllic backdrop for any picture session, whether it’s for an engagement party, wedding or graduation. The luxurious bridal room is the perfect spot for the bride and her party to relax and prepare for the big day. We customize every event to meet the needs of our guests to ensure that your event is as unique as you are.
Villa La Paz offers a wide range of amenities including: Wi-Fi, audio/visual equipment, full-service café lounge and bar, catering including beverage service and a business office. Our experienced event staff is available to help you every step of the way to ensure that your event is smooth and memorable.
Villa La Paz is conveniently located in the town of Keene, California, between Bakersfield and Tehachapi on Highway 58. Take exit 138 toward Keene, then turn right on Woodford-Tehachapi Road toward the César E. Chávez National Monument and follow the signs for Villa la Paz.
Please contact us for a private tour of this beautiful venue. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m, to 5 p.m. and by appointment on weekends. For more information, please contact Maria Higareda-Hickman at 661-823-6271 and Mariah@chavezfoundation.org
