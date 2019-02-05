I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of my customers who have continued to support my shop since reopening last October.
And to everyone else in Tehachapi, rest assured you don't have to leave the mountain for your alteration needs. I am here for quality fittings at a fair price.
I apply my expertise on every single garment for you. Special requests are no problem and guaranteed to be done right.
Experienced with men's suits, women's formal wear, including wedding dresses. And children's wear as well.
My new location is at 112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., within The Dressing Room. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 760-620-9820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.