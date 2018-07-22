Struggling to shed some (or a lot of) pounds? Who isn’t? Feeling sluggish and health-challenged by excessive weight? You say, “Yup!” Well, you’re not alone. The highest proportion of overweight and obese people — 13 percent of the global total — live in the United States, a country which accounts for only 5 percent of the world’s population, according to a first-of-its-kind analysis of trend data from 188 countries.
An estimated 160 million Americans are either obese or overweight. Nearly three-quarters of American men and more than 60 percent of women are obese or overweight. There are also major challenges for America’s children — nearly 30 percent of boys and girls under age 20 are either obese or overweight.
Perhaps you really need a tried and true system to help you with your approach to food. If that is the case, have you ever considered Weight Watchers? The beauty of Weight Watchers is that its participants may be in different stages of their lives, but the flexibility and simplicity of this program works for all of them.
Weight Watchers holds meetings for members, which, in many cases, cause positive reinforcement for participants. To that point, starting in August, Shepherd of the Hills will be offering its facility for in-person Weight Watchers meetings. These meetings will encourage members to select a goal weight that results in a body mass index generally accepted as healthy. Once a member reaches his/her goal weight, the person will start a maintenance period. For the following six weeks, the member will gradually adjust his/her food intake until the member no longer loses or gains weight. If, at the end of six weigh-ins during the maintenance period, the member weighs in within 2 pounds (0.91 kg) of their goal weight, they become a "Lifetime" member.
You may wonder, “Why would your church provide Weight Watchers meetings? What does weight loss have to do with God or the Bible or spiritual concerns?” Well, it’s true that God greatly cares about our spirit and our application of His Word. But He also cares about our body. After all, as our manufacturer, He made us.
Additionally, throughout the Scripture, we read how God met the physical needs of people by providing them with food, and, in many cases, healing. We see this especially demonstrated through the ministry of Jesus. He often met a person’s felt needs before meeting that individual’s real need for a relationship with God. And so, our church is committed to following the model of Jesus, and the God who takes a vital interest in our body, by providing services that will help people with their spiritual and physical needs.
Beginning on Aug. 16, Weight Watchers will be meeting every Thursday evening at 5 p.m. (weigh-in will begin at 4:30 p.m.) in the fellowship hall of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
Note: Those who are serious about participating with these new Weight Watcher meetings will need to commit on Aug. 16 with cash, a check, or a credit card. If you are paying by check, the payment can be split into three payments of $62 each. Checks must be submitted on Aug. 16.
All of the money goes to the Weight Watchers organization. None of the funds will go to Shepherd of the Hills. When you are ready to take a step, we are here to help you with Weight Watchers. For more information, feel free to call us at 822-1400 or write to us at tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.