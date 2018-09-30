In just over a week, on Oct. 13 and 14, The Apple Festival will bring a lot of family fun to Tehachapi.
For the last five years we have included a Kid Zone/Bounce House area at the Tehachapi Train Depot Lawn, which is sponsored by Waste Management. For $10 a kid can go to each and every bounce house multiple times. You can also buy a single use ticket for $2. The Tehachapi Wrestling Club oversees the area on our behalf. Also at The Depot, on the deck, parents can get a Child ID Card and photo for the safety of their children sponsored by the Tehachapi Masonic Lodge.
Besides more than 100 vendors with lots of great items from clothing to jewelry to artwork, to lawn décor, to food and drinks, desserts and flowers, we have a Beer and Wine Garden managed by the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra on our behalf. There will be live music by several local singer/players and tables with umbrellas to relax and eat at. During the apple pie eating contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, adults over 18 will do their best to finish a pie face first in the pie pan and there's an apple pie baking contest, being hosted by The Loop Newspaper, on Sunday at 1 p.m.
We also have the infamous modern apple bobbing, where kids try to eat an apple suspended on a string. Just outside Centennial Plaza, The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion will be selling apples by the bagful on our behalf.
As you work your way up Green Street, there will be several additional bistro tables with umbrellas where you can stop to eat the fine foods that you find as you wander up the road. We encourage everyone to travel the entire distance of the festival since at the far end we have created a second, fun and active kid area, which is being sponsored by Alta One Credit Union.
Although some of the entertainment at this end was presented last year, we are including those and more this year. For example, we have face painting by the extremely talented, professional Judith Campanaro, all day at no cost, two kid-friendly marionette puppet shows (about 20 minutes) daily at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. plus Balloon Car Races at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday only 5:30 p.m.
All day long kids can enter the Petting Zoo from Windswept Ranch at a nominal fee. The THS winning Robotics Team will showcase several robots at noon and 2 p.m. Wiggle Car Races which require youngsters to steer but initiate movement by wiggling will take place at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and on Saturday only at 4 p.m. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi will oversee the Carnival Area and scheduled races on our behalf. There will be free games to play including corn hole, clown toss, ring toss, coin drop, balls in the fish bowl and a few more.
AST will have a booth which features a virtual reality experience which is open all day, both days. We will again have the glider plane, which is provided by Ken Hetge, which kids will be able to climb in and be rocked which will be overseen by students from the Interact Club of Valley Oaks School.
You can take a picture with our New Apple Mascot, or when you first enter the event at our Giant Green Apple. Actors from Tehachapi Community Theater will be roaming the event interacting with visitors as well. On Sunday only we have a small but fun Car Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The public gets to determine the best car, best interior and best engine.
There will be several information booths including Tehachapi Recreation & Park District, Kern County Library Tehachapi Branch, Tehachapi Community Theater and Wreaths Across America. The Warriors Freshman Football Team will help us with set-up and break-down, for which we are very grateful.
This event is being sponsored by Adventist Health, Omni Family Health and The Loop Community Newspaper.
This is a family event which I hope continues to grow and incorporate more and more fun family activities and entertainment.
For more information, go to www.tehachapiapplefestival.com or visit the event on FB or email applefest18@gmail.com.
Linda Carhart is the former president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
