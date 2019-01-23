Gallery 'N' Gifts will host a reception for its 14th annual winter photo contest for First Friday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Twice a year, in February and August, Gallery 'N' Gifts opens up its showroom for the most-anticipated First Friday events: the winter and summer photo contests.
According to Gale Caldwell, organizer of the event and vice president of the Tehachapi Valley Art Association, a total of 165 photos were featured in the last contest. Caldwell said there has been an increase in the number of photos received in past contests, as well as an increase in the quality of the photos.
Best of Show will take home a $100 prize, with first place in each category taking home $25. Those earning second, third and honorable mention will be awarded ribbons.
Gallery ‘N’ Gifts is located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
For more information, call 822-6062.
