Onstage at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre was the final performance of the 2019 Playwrights' Festival Sunday afternoon.
"Home for the Holidays" was the theme of this year's event, featuring the plays of eight selected playwrights with a common yuletide thread woven throughout.
Following the performances, the audience cast their ballots and the winners of the quill awards were announced.
Taking home the Gold Quill Award was local playwright Dr. Doug Jockinsen for "The Reunion." Directed by Scott Williams, the play featured Brad Gallella as Don, Kennady Brady as Jill, David Shacklock as the handyman, and Heather Ringle as the cleaning woman.
"I am just thrilled," said Jockinsen, who also served as Tehachapi Community Theatre's executive producer. "To win is just fantastic. I know what authors feel like now. You write your baby, and you send your baby off, and you pray to God that a good director gets a hold of it and casts it correctly."
Taking home the Silver Quill Award was local playwright Leslie Reynolds for "The Kids Table." Directed by Tori Morrow, the play featured Heather and Lanie Ringle as Doris and Jannie, Jani McGuire as Kathleen and Scott Williams as Sam.
"Well, I would like to thank the academy," joked Reynolds, but then added, "It was quite an experience, and I am very glad I got to be a part of it. I would love to do it again next year."
Taking home the Bronze Quill Award was Rhea MacCallum for "The Christmas Wish." Directed by Lupita Zamora, the play featured Gabriel Lockard as Jamie, Jason Hansen as Charles, Leslie Reynolds as Nana and Jani McGuire as Marla.
Other plays included "Happy Merry" by Michael Adams, "Carolers" by Scott Mullen, "The Christmas Spirit" by Joe Godfrey, "The Christmas Beast" by Deborah Hand-Cutler, and "Xmas" by David Shacklock.
The goal of the Playwrights' Festival is to give playwrights an opportunity to show off their writing ability as well as give directors the chance to stretch their direction chops, said producer Monica Nadon.
"We've all heard the story about the little train that could. We are the little theater that could," said Nadon. "We have a jewel of a theater, and it's amazing to me about how much talent we have in this tiny, little town."
Managing producer was Kenny Chugg, who has been a part of the Playwrights' Festival since its conception in 2009. Whether producing, directing, acting or just working behind the scenes, Chugg says he has enjoyed all aspects of the festival.
Up next at the BeeKay Theatre is "The Trip to Bountiful," by Horton Foote. Directed by David SteeleReed, the play opens Feb. 21. For more information, visit tctonstage.com.
