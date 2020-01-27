Here we are in the year 2020 and it’s almost time for the first of the Friends of the Library’s seasonal book sales. That’s right, the Winter Book Sale is coming up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Again, it is two book sales in one. One is the ever popular “Bag Sale” where you buy a bag and fill it up with any of the books in the bag sale room — which is a deal that can’t be beat.
The second sale is that of the antique, rare and special books, including a large number of first editions. These books are priced as marked and are still great buys.
If that sounds like a lot of books, well, it is. But if you’ve got books you’d like to donate, there is always room for more at this Winter Book Sale. Oh, and not just books, of course. The Friends of the Library happily accepts audio books, CDs and DVDs.
As you can probably see these seasonal book sales are big jobs and require a lot of work to set up and then clean up afterward. So if you’d like to help out with the sale, make sure and get in touch with the Friends of the Library.
So there it is, the perfect Valentine’s/President’s Day weekend for book lovers — the Tehachapi Friends of the Library’s first Big Book Sale of 2020. In addition, Laugh and Learn Preschool will have some Valentine’s activities for kids going on during the sale. So come on out and buy books to help the Friends of the Library support all that the Tehachapi Library is doing for our community. If you’d like to do more like volunteer to help, contact the Friends of the Library at FOLTehachapi@gmail.com or 750-2818.
Don’t forget that the Friends of the Library’s expanded Book Shop at the bottom of the stairs is open for you to show your support every day the library is open.
Mark Fisher is a member of the Friends of the Library.
