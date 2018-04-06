Plans are underway to celebrate 90 years of worship at the little church on the corner of E and Green, right here in Tehachapi. The Tehachapi Community Church, UCC, will hold this celebration on Sunday, April 15, during 10:30 a.m. worship.
We will take a walk down memory lane: Imagine back to the 1920s. What must it have been like to gather as a congregation in the era of Prohibition, Charlie Chaplin, and the Great Depression? If the walls could talk, we would hear how people came together to worship during WWII and how families celebrated the Allies' victory.
Does anyone remember the earthquake of 1952? How did the church and the community survive? Through the years the church has witnessed the '60s, the Beatles, Vietnam, human fights for Civil Rights, and the booming of modern technology within this community.
Anyone who has ever attended our church through the years is welcome to come and share some stories and our joy. There will be a slideshow with old photos, and you just might find yourself in one! We will feast with a potluck luncheon immediately after the service.
Bring your memories to share at lunch or, if you wish to speak during the service, please contact Pastor Nancy Bacon in advance at 822-4443, revnbacon@gmail.com.
The Rev. Nancy Bacon is pastor of Tehachapi Community Church.
