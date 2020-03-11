I grew up watching my dad operate and grow a business.
When my life started to change, and I knew I needed a new independent venture, I started to really think about the kind of business I could start.
Living in Orange County, I remembered a dog bath/retail store in a little town up north. I hadn't seen a pet boutique quite like Canine Creek in the OC. On a whim, I drove to Tehachapi with a friend to check out the business. Call it luck, maybe fate, but Canine Creek was for sale.
I've been the owner of Canine Creek for three years now. In that time it has continued to grow and serve even more customers in Tehachapi. We are an award-winning pet store and our main focus is making our customers feel like family.
We are the "Cheers" of the dog and cat world! We carry all premium dog and cat foods, treats, toys, supplements, collars, etc. With so many products in the retail market now, we cannot stock everything, but we will do whatever it takes to special order it for you.
We also have self-serve bathing stations. We give you everything you need, (shampoo, grooming tools, towels, blow dryers) all you gotta do is bring in your dirty dog, make a mess and go home with your sparkling clean pup!
Don't have the time to wash yourself? We have you covered! Our professional groomers have been in the industry more than 30 years apiece. They can accommodate a full groom or just a nail trim.
Becoming a business owner in Tehachapi has been quite a fun adventure. I invite you to come in, say hi and become part of our family.
