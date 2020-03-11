No one anticipates calamity, but in the event disaster happens, Alert Disaster Restoration is there to assist you. Very often clients are traumatized by the event, whether fire, flood or earthquake. Valued photos, artwork and treasured family heirlooms are often damaged or lost completely. The emotional strain and feeling of being overwhelmed can complicate an already difficult situation.
The important thing is to work with someone who understands how to navigate the confusing waters of filing claims and negotiating with insurance carriers. Someone who knows the business but is also your neighbor and truly cares about your outcome.
Alert Disaster not only helps you with the clean up, but if reconstruction is necessary, the company is poised to tackle that job, too; they are a full- service restoration provider.
Tina Larson has been with Alert Disaster for eight years. She is a trusted member of the community who has brought up her children here, coached youth sports, raised money for worthy causes, been a member of the PTA and volunteered many hours to benefit the community in a variety of ways.
She works out of a home office and is on call 24-hours a day. Alert Disaster Restoration also operates a Bakersfield office. The company offers free moisture checks to determine if any leakage is developing that could potentially cause problems later. Call Tina for a free check at 661-823-4113.
