As a business woman in Tehachapi, it is a pleasure to provide a variety of unique gifts at Olde Vineyard Charm to visitors and regulars alike. We have custom hand-painted wine glasses only found at OVC that make a perfect wedding or special gift.
You will find great gifts specific to men, a comfort collection, kitchenware and essentials, home decor, wine accessories, and who could forget the fun seasonal gnomes. Also, newly added to our gift options include outerwear for women. OVC is proud to now carry the Willow Tree Collection.
OVC takes pride in providing our community with quality items at good prices, in hopes you can find everything you need right here in Tehachapi. I believe you find beauty in simplicity and when you walk into OVC you will be walking into a warm, inviting and welcoming shopping experience. I am looking forward to expanding my inventory and offering more unique gifts and treasures with the additional space offered in my new location.
Since moving Olde Vineyard Charm to the boulevard, I have been amazed to see how many visitors come to Tehachapi every weekend. I love talking with all who come in and making them feel at home, sharing Tehachapi hospitality and the many treasures our community has to offer. You may be walking in as a stranger, but you will be leaving as a friend. After all, strangers are merely friends you haven’t met yet. So come on in, and shop local.
