It was just meant to be. When Jen and Erin met, they immediately hit it off and became fast friends. Erin had grown up in the auto industry, specifically a Ford dealership, and Jen came from the banking world.
One time in 2015, over what they refer to as porch time (cocktails and conversation), they put their heads together and decided to join forces. Their road to success united them as friends and business partners. Erin has extensive training in automotive service and Jen handles the business and back office administration.
The dynamic duo enjoys being women in a man’s business. They believe knowledge is power and that their customers come first. They offer expertise and advice on anything car related. Their team consists of seven mechanics and talented office staff, Lynn and Carina.
Jen and Erin realize the emotional component that a car embodies. If a car isn’t working, then the stress placed on a family is immeasurable. A non-functioning car affects income, ability to seek health care, children’s needs, etc. Jen and Erin get that. Appreciative customers regularly stop by for hugs and wishes of goodwill. It’s that feminine touch that differentiates them from their competition.
Their turbo-charged lives are exhausting to the average person. Erin has three kids and Jen is Mom to a four-legged kid, Izzy. Most of their time is spent working at The Garage, but when time allows, the two can be found on the porch. No car needed, they’re neighbors, too!
The Garage mainly concentrates on domestic vehicles. They get daily deliveries of parts, not locally available, from Bakersfield. Stop by sometime for advice, expert car repair or just a hug. The Garage is located at 431 N. Green St., 661-823-1833.
