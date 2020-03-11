Wild Roots Style Co. was opened right here in Tehachapi in November 2019 by Kristen Baquerizo.
Wild Roots is a boutique, which carries women’s clothing in sizes S-3XL, as well as women’s jewelry, women’s accessories, and little girl’s accessories.
As the owner of the business, I hand pick every item offered in the store, and spend a great amount of time striving to bring fashion-forward, quality items to our customers at an affordable price.
When shopping at Wild Roots, you will experience a family-friendly atmosphere, a stress-free shopping experience, and superb one-on-one customer service. By shopping at Wild Roots, you are not only supporting a small local business, but you are supporting a young entrepreneur’s dream of owning her own business, and allowing me to live out my passion of helping women, and girls, of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful.
Wild Roots is located at 20407 Brian Way, in the same parking lot of Lee’s House of Music and Tehachapi Dance Theater. We look forward to providing you with the ultimate shopping experience. Stay wild!
