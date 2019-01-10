The Third Annual Kern County Women’s March is set to take place on Jan. 19. The mission of Women's March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.
The 2018 March succeeded in that as it inspired hundreds of women to run as candidates and win in the 2018 elections.
There will be a chartered bus from Tehachapi which will go to the march. Reservations are required. To ride the bus, meet in the parking lot behind Kmart, 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. at 8 a.m., when boarding will start. The event begins at 10 a.m. in Bakersfield at Central Park at Mill Creek, 606 19th St.
After the march there will be a rally with speakers, food vendors, music, art and community booths.
For more information and to make bus reservations, please call L.J. at 238-3199.
Virginia Tunks is a volunteer for the march.
