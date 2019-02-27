The Kern County Wool Growers Auxiliary is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a Kern County student studying agriculture or a related field.
Applicants must be taking or planning to enroll in agriculture or agriculture-related classes, with plans to pursue a college degree in that field. Students must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and include a complete, sealed transcript.
Compose an essay of no more than 1,500 words on this theme: Consumer awareness of where food comes from and food safety is at an all-time high. How does agriculture continue to keep the public at ease in delivering a safe, healthy product? Applicants must provide three typewritten, double-spaced copies of their essay.
The entry deadline is April 17. Materials should be mailed to the Kern County Wool Growers Auxiliary, Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 80715, Bakersfield, CA 93380-0715.
Those with questions can call 589-2926 or email janetbarreneche@gmail.com.
