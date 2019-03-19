Tehachapi student Warren Woolf of Valley Oaks Charter School won first place in the 4th grade Physics I Category at the Kern County Science Fair for his project on Trailer Sway.
According to his mother, Joanne Woolf, the 10-year-old used a treadmill and built an experimental apparatus out of parts from his school’s Lego robotics program. He was able to capture and analyze data on trailer sway as he moved weights around to different regions of the trailer.
The idea for the project came from real life experience when Woolf’s family added a bike rack to the back of their camping trailer and the added weight caused it to sway at highway speeds.
