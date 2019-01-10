You’re a writer. You have something to say. But, who are you writing for? Yourself? Or, do you have a specific audience in mind?
When Vaun Thygerson takes the podium at the Jan. 19 Writers of Kern meeting, she will help writers learn to identify their potential target audience and discern what may interest them.
“Everybody wants to hear a story that interests them. Not everyone wants to hear the same story,” said Thygerson, contributing writer for Kern County Family Magazine and Central California Parent.
Writers will also learn how marketing relates to writing and how to engage your audience.
Thygerson lives in Bakersfield and teaches public speaking at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.
Writers of Kern meetings are held the third Saturday of the month at Hodel’s on Knudsen Drive in Bakersfield from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m., and are open to the public. Admission for members cost $10; guests cost $15, and includes buffet breakfast, available from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
Annis Cassells, MA, is a life coach, speaker and writer for connectionsandconversations.com.
