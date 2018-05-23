The Kern County Fair will open this fall with "Good Vibrations" courtesy of a performance by the Beach Boys, who return to the Budweiser Pavilion on Sept. 19.
Known for its harmonies and surf tunes, the California band was one of the 12 revealed Wednesday in the fair's 2018 concert lineup, which ranges from classic rock to country to Christian to banda.
“We are excited with this year’s lineup at the Budweiser Pavilion," Mike Olcott, chief executive officer of the Kern County Fair, said in a news release. "We work hard to bring a variety of food, entertainment and attractions to our fair, and this year’s is one of our best. Fair friends forever!”
Some, like the Beach Boys, are returning acts to the Kern County Fair. War and Ashanti also return to the pavilion for another show.
Bringing back bands is a good call when they've enjoyed a warm local reception, according to Janet Sanders, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Fair. She recalls people lined up from Budweiser Pavilion down to the main carnival waiting for the Beach Boys' show in 2015.
The fair board has put a lot of thought and effort into making the concert line-up, Sanders said.
"They work really hard to work in every genre," Sanders said in the news release. "I think that's really important. There's something for everybody at the fair."
Sanders has noticed people are excited for Ashanti to return. She also said the country and Hispanic concerts are always a hit.
The concerts are free with paid admission to the Kern County Fair. General admission is $12, $9 for seniors, $5 for children and free for military members and children 5 and under. Discount tickets will go on sale in mid-June at Vallarta Supermarkets, according to Sanders.
The Kern County Fair runs Sept. 19 to 30.
The complete 2018 Budweiser Pavilion concert lineup:
Sept. 19: The Beach Boys
Sept. 20: War
Sept. 21: Sean Kingston
Sept. 22: John Michael Montgomery
Sept. 23: La Original Banda Limon
Sept. 24: Ashanti
Sept. 25: Lauren Alaina
Sept. 26: Crowder
Sept. 27: Air Supply
Sept. 28: Chris Janson
Sept. 29: Joe Diffie
Sept. 30: Banda Los Sebastianes
