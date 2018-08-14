Once upon a time, self-publishing was the underdog story of the publishing world. Now it’s where so many great author success stories begin. And on Aug. 18, self-publishing executive duo Marcus and Donnée Harris of First Draft Publishing will reveal exactly how to create and market a self-published book that readers will actually pay for.
It turns out, self-publishing a book isn’t so complicated. And selling one can be as easy as selling anything else, says workshop presenter Marcus Harris.
“Almost everyone has bought or sold a house these days,” Marcus said. “Selling a book is not much different.”
Marcus and Donnée will cover tools for publishing and selling a manuscript, how to use easy social media resources you probably already have to find new readers and how to make the most of Amazon.com.
Donnée, journalist turned self-published novelist and busy mom of three, wrote six novels that sold thousands of copies — all while staying home with her girls. Marcus created and marketed seven books while working full-time as an engineer. Both prove that writers can successfully self-publish and sell their books even when they don’t have a lot of time.
Writers of Kern offers workshops like this one for professional and emerging writers most months of the year. Their annual writers conference, funding for published and pre-published authors, Young Writers of Kern essay competition, scholarships, publication opportunities and mentorships are designed to discover new writers, support established ones and grow the talent and skills of both.
Catch this month’s meeting and self-publishing workshop with Writers of Kern and Donnée & Marcus Harris from 8:45-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive in Bakersfield. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for guests. They include a buffet breakfast and can be paid at the door or online.
Questions? Write events@writersofkern.com or visit writersofkern.com.
Mandy Wallace is the publicity chair for Writers of Kern.
