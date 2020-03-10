Writers of Kern, the valley's esteemed professional writing club, holds its annual Spring Conference in Bakersfield on Saturday, March 28 at Hodel’s Kern Room on Knudsen Drive. The full-day conference, “From Dreaming to Doing,” features four workshops led by renowned authors and leaders in the field plus activities, contests and prizes.
Featured speakers:
• “Interviewing Like a Detective” by Adam Richardson, police detective, author, consultant to writers and screenwriters.
• “Writing From the Inside Out” by Dennis Palumbo, Hollywood TV and film writer, psychotherapist, suspense author.
• “Writing Life” by Jerry Mathes, award-winning author, photographer, book critic and librettist.
• “Social Media Marketing for Authors” by Keith Silvas, sci-fi/fantasy author, social media marketing specialist.
For more information about each speaker’s presentation, see writersofkern.com/2020/02/20/28-march-wok-spring-conference-speakers-spotlight/.
Hear from Writers of Kern special guest spotlight speakers Cyn Bermudez, Jenny Estes and Donneé Harris, who are all published authors.
The Writers of Kern Spring Conference promises a day of fun, pertinent information and transferable skills for writers of all genres and levels. Attendees have an opportunity to connect with Kern County’s community of writers in an environment that nurtures and encourages creativity.
Continental breakfast, buffet lunch, door prizes and access to local authors’ works are included in the admission fee of $65 for members, $75 for non-members, and $25 for full-time students with ID through March 21. After March 21, registration is $95 or $25 for full-time students.
The Spring Conference is open to the public. Register today on the Writers of Kern website at writersofkern.com/events.
Annis Cassells, MA, is a life coach, speaker and writer.
