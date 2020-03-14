Writers of Kern has made the decision to postpone its annual Spring Conference in response to developments relating to coronavirus, or COVID19.
The conference themed “From Dreaming to Doing” was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, but has been postponed to Saturday, July 18. The theme and lineup of featured guest speakers will remain the same:
• Adam Richardson, police detective, author, consultant to writers and screenwriters, “Interviewing Like a Detective."
• Dennis Palumbo, Hollywood TV and film writer, psychotherapist, suspense author, “Writing From the Inside Out.”
• Jerry Mathes, award-winning author, photographer, book critic, and librettist, “Writing Life.”
• Keith Silvas, sci-fi/fantasy author, social media marketing specialist, "Social Media Marketing for Authors.”
Presenters will also include published authors and WOK members Cyn Bermudez, Jenny Estes and Donneé Harris.
If you’ve already purchased tickets, you’re good to go. If you are not planning to attend in July, please contact WOK and you will be fully refunded. Alternatively, you may choose to apply the refund toward your annual membership fees for 2020-2021.
Writers of Kern apologizes for any inconvenience.
With the continued safety and well-being of our guests and members in mind, our next meeting, which is scheduled for April 18, will be held “live” online instead of meeting in person. All are welcome to participate in this free event. This meeting will be facilitated by Zoom, a remote conferencing service. Further details as well as instructions on how to connect will be provided soon.
In the meantime, writers can keep in touch and receive support through visiting the Writers of Kern website https://writersofkern.com/ and/or their Facebook page.
Susan Baker is a member of the Writers of Kern.
