Whew! You’ve finally published your book! But now you face the daunting task of marketing your work.
These days, it seems that advertising is all about using social media. However, author Brett Gill has some other ideas about book promotion. Lots of them! And he knows what he’s talking about.
Gill has published and successfully marketed two middle school novels: "Fire on Black Mountain," and "Snow on Black Mountain." He also writes a weekly column for the Porterville Recorder. He will be the guest speaker at the Writers of Kern monthly meeting Jan. 18. During his presentation titled “How to Market Your Book Without Using Social Media,” the audience will learn about proven strategies Gill has successfully employed to both publicize and sell his books. Remarkably, these techniques do not involve the use of social media.
Writers attending this event will learn how to:
• Schedule book signings at various locations, other than bookstores or libraries
• Schedule book signings around high traffic events or celebrations
• Get invitations to speak to service clubs, and other community organizations and groups
• Write an introduction letter that creates excitement and makes them want you!
You will come away from this presentation with fresh ideas about sales, marketing, and promotion. You will also be better equipped to recognize unique opportunities for sharing your own work both within and outside your community.
Hope to see you there!
Where: Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 (presentation from 10 to 11:30 a.m.)
Admission: $15 for the public, $10 for members. (Includes breakfast buffet, available from 8:45 a.m.)
Tickets may also be purchased online from the Writers of Kern website at: https://writersofkern.com/meeting-fee/
Susan Baker is a member of the Writers of Kern.
