Writers of Kern is proud to present "A Morning with Picture Book Author Illustrator Barney Saltzberg” on April 21. Saltzberg is the author and illustrator of numerous beloved children’s books, including “Beautiful Oops!” and the best-selling “Touch and Feel Kisses” series.
Writers of all genres, as well as parents and grandparents of young children, will enjoy and learn as Saltzberg shares some of his stories, his process, how to find one’s voice, and how to listen to input given on a story.
When an art school teacher once told him he had the ability to draw like a child, Saltzberg realized he could combine his love for writing and illustrating and create children’s books. His 50-plus titles have received multiple awards. Learn more about his books at http://www.barneysaltzberg.com/
Also a singer-songwriter, Saltzberg has recorded four albums for children, including "Crazy Hair Day" and "The Soccer Mom From Outer Space!” He has also written and produced songs for the PBS show "Arthur."
Writers of Kern meetings are held the third Saturday of the month at Hodel’s on Knudsen Drive in Bakersfield from 9:15-11:30 a.m. and are open to the public. Admission: Guests, $15; Members, $10; includes buffet breakfast, available from 8:45-9:30 a.m.
Annis Cassells is a member of Writers of Kern.
