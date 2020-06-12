With COVID-19 mandates and recommendations easing and changing almost daily, the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association announced that it will be able to produce a Junior Rodeo season for 2020. Junior rodeo athletics will be able to participate in all events associated with Junior Rodeo competition as in years past.
Dates are scheduled for a July 25 and 26 two-day competition, which will start out the season.
Aug. 15 and 16 will be the following competition, with a fifth, or finals, rodeo yet to be scheduled.
COVID-19 safety recommendations and social distancing practices will be encouraged during all events.
Information and sign-up rules will be forthcoming on the official TMRAprorodeo.com web page by clicking on the Junior Rodeo link. The link is being updated and sign-up information will be found on the site by the last week of June.
A work crew of volunteers are being assembled for a Saturday, June 20 clean-up day at the Tehachapi Rodeo grounds. Everyone is needed to help in this effort. Volunteers old and young, with and without your own tools, are to meet at 8 a.m. to help in weed removal, raking, arena preparation, trash removal, minor painting and a whole lot more.
All junior rodeo contestants are encouraged to step up their practice, and hone those skills. This year is shaping up to be the most exciting Junior Rodeo season ever.
Nick Smirnoff is a committee member of TMRA.
