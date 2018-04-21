The Tehachapi Orchestra Board Foundation held a Young Artist Competition in January. The competition’s winner, in addition to a monetary prize, would be invited to play a concerto with the symphony.
This year’s Young Artist Competition winner is Alexander Michael Bailey. He will be featured at the May 6 concert to be held at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. Bailey will perform Bruch’s "Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor."
Bailey is a junior at Stockdale High School where he plays in both the String Orchestra and the Symphony Orchestra. Over the years he has participated regularly in Strolling Strings, Kern County Honor Orchestra and Bakersfield Youth Symphony.
His consuming passion for music has inspired his command performances at the California Music Educators Association rating festivals. Bailey has played with the Tehachapi Symphony in the past as well as the Bakersfield College production of “Into the Woods.” He began private lessons in the second grade and studies with Rebecca Brooks.
Bailey wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Gayel Pitchford and Dr. Newby and each member of the orchestra for the honor of performing with them.
For more concert information, call 821-7511 or go to the website tehachapiorchestra.com.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
