The youngest was a kindergartner and the oldest was a senior at Tehachapi High School. Young artists, presenting some 40 entries in all, were up for awards and a cash prizes at this year's Spring Youth Art Contest sponsored by Tehachapi's Gallery 'N' Gifts.
The exhibit was hung for public viewing in time for Tehachapi's monthly First Friday Art Walk, but it would be Saturday before winners were announced and ribbons placed on the winning entries.
On Saturday the gallery held a young artists' reception. First-, second- and third-place winners in all categories, kindergarten through high school, received ribbons.
The winners chosen as Best of Show for kindergarten through eighth-graders would receive $50 and the high school division Best of Show winner walked away with $100
The art will remain on display at Gallery 'N' Gifts until April 29. Show curator Michelle Miller said even though there were fewer submissions than previous years, “I and the judges felt the quality of thought, and the level of presentation in each of the grade levels was outstanding”.
