Tehachapi Lions Club held its Peace Poster Contest on Nov. 1. The contest was open to all students ages 11 through 13. This year’s theme was “Kindness Matters.”
We had 14 students participate from Valley Oaks Charter: Shawn Brown, Paige Cribb, Cheyenne Koonce, Mckinsey Leffler, Aaron Martinez, Trystan Maxwell, Joshua Minor, Mason Pearson, Joshua Pong, Kyler Sparling, Elijah Vasquez, Bella Wilsted, Lillian Wilsted, Grace Wood; and one student from Jacobsen Middle School, Mya Quarles.
This year’s winner at the club level is Mya Quarles from Jacobsen Middle School. All students received a certificate of appreciation and a gift card to McDonald's. The winning poster will be sent on to the next level of the contest.
The Lions International grand prize winner will receive, along with two family members, a trip to the award ceremony where he/she will also receive the $5,000 grand prize. Contestants were able to use all media including chalk and charcoal. Students posters will be displayed at the Tehachapi Library. Tehachapi Lions hopes that you will come and see their art.
Vicki Satalino is the president of the Tehachapi Lions Club.
