As a continuation of the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District’s education efforts, the district sponsored a communitywide poster contest for students in the Tehachapi area from kindergarten through fourth grade and cash prizes were awarded. The poster contest was open to public, private and home-schooled students.
This year’s national stewardship theme was “Watersheds – our water, our home.” This theme encouraged students, schools and the local community to think about how important watersheds are to us, for our drinking water and the environment. Each first place winner won a $40 cash award.
The first-place winners in each grade that participated are:
Fourth Grade – Gabriel Booker – Valley Oaks Charter School
Second Grade - Amaris Sarpong – Tompkins Elementary
First Grade - Brielle Sarpong – Tompkins Elementary
Watch for our 2019 Poster Contest. The Theme is "Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper." Visit the district’s website for more information at the start of the new school year. Go to tehachapircd.org. Information will also be available through the schools.
Cheryl Casdorph is on the TRCD Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.