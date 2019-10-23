Deputy Tylar Jauch, left, checks in with with Deputies Joshua Cabezuela and Andrew Carney after responding to a call where two men were seen walking along the railroad tracks with a rifle. The rifle turned out to be a pellet gun.
Deputy Tylar Juach, center, checks in on Deputy Ryan Godett and Deputy Ashley Sanchez as they write a report on a call involving elderly abuse, criminal threats and false imprisonment in Oildale.
Mark Nessia / The Californian
Mark Nessia / The Californian
Deputy Tylar Jauch looks at details on a burglary that took place at Fruitvale Norris Park while conducting a burglary investigation.
