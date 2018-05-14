Ever see a beehive? A group of these busy insects have selected a tree in the city and set to the task of creating a fairly large home, while waiting to be removed by city of Tehachapi workers.
A beehive estimated to measure 12 inches tall and around 12 inches wide was reported Monday by workers of Airstreams Renewables Inc.
Brightly colored cones are placed at the entrance of the company to prevent any injury to the public.
