To protect our community’s most vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation is investing $20,000 in East Kern and Tehachapi to assist senior citizens and the underserved.
The project delivers needed funding to senior centers in Boron, California City, Mojave and Tehachapi to assist them in reimbursing volunteer drivers bringing food to medically vulnerable senior citizens to keep them supplied with nutritious meals daily. The grant also provides funding to the Salvation Army in Tehachapi for food deliveries to non-senior citizens in need.
“The pandemic we’re facing has changed our way of life and created so much disruption. Many of the drivers who once volunteered their time to deliver meals to seniors and the medically vulnerable are no longer able to because of financial constraints brought on by the pandemic. When we heard that, we knew we needed to get involved,” said Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation Director Christina Scrivner. “This pandemic has disrupted a lot – but it should not disrupt the delivery of nutritious meals to those in need.”
For more information about the foundation, visit: adventisthealth.org/tehachapivalley/foundation/.
Harold Pierce is the communication manager for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
