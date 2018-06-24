Beatris Espericueta Sanders has been named as the new foundation president for Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi Valley.
Sanders previously served as the executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau, a position she started in 2014. She has worked in finance for the global investment fund McKinsey & Company in New York City.
The Kern County Latina Leaders recently named Sanders as the Latina Leader of the Year. She will receive the recognition at an awards banquet in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.