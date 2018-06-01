Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is gearing up toward opening the doors at its new location, moving a variety of equipment into the much-anticipated hospital.
“This is a tremendous step forward for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and the community that has invested so heavily into this hospital," Jeff Lingerfelt, president of AHTV, said in a news release.
That comes as officials from the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development on Thursday issued a partial certificate of occupancy, according to AHTV. That means non-perishable items may be brought into the building.
A state inspector noted the project is 98 percent complete, AHTV said in a news release.
“The partial certificate of occupancy is one of the last hurdles to cross before state licensure. Before you know it, we’ll be open and admitting patients. We know the community has been eager to see this hospital open its doors, and this is a sure sign that we’re getting very close,” Lingerfelt said.
Beds, anesthesia carts, wheelchairs, defibrillators, ultrasound tables, instruments, EKG machines and other equipment is moving into the 79,000-square-foot facility.
The 25-bed critical care access hospital will include two general operating rooms, an intensive care unit, two gastrointestinal lab rooms and 13 emergency department rooms. A labor and delivery unit is planned for later.
The community has for years rallied for a hospital with more services than the current one provides.
Other work toward opening the new hospital includes receiving a full certificate of occupancy, making changes to the pharmacy, repairing issues in the kitchen and taking care of some issues in the emergency department.
It is not known whether Adventist Health has taken over control of construction on the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.