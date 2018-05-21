Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has named Misty Cantrell, a clinician and supervisor at the hospital, as its new patient care executive, according to an Adventist Health news release.
Cantrell will oversee the nursing staff at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley as well as medical offices in Tehachapi, Mojave and California City. The position also includes overseeing daily operations such as laboratory services and the emergency department. Since mid-March, she has been serving as interim patient care executive, according to the Adventist Health news release.
Hospital President Jeff Lingerfelt said in the news release, “We’re fortunate to have somebody with Misty’s depth of knowledge and experience on our leadership team.”
Cantrell began as a staff nurse with Adventist Health Bakersfield more than 15 years ago. She has since worked in a number of positions with Adventist Health, including associate vice president of Adventist Health Bakersfield and manager of surgical services and sterile processing.
“I love the intimate relationship that we’re able to have with our patients by providing holistic care, and in many nursing rotations at other facilities, you don’t see that. You can see the nurses here comfort and pray with patients to provide that foundational care,” Cantrell said in the press release.
Cantrell is currently working on a Ph.D. in health services from Walden University. She received her masters of science and an MBA with an emphasis on health care at the University of Phoenix in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.