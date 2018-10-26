Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is inviting the public for an opportunity to tour the new hospital facility on Magellan Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
The new 25-bed critical access hospital will feature a 13-room emergency department equipped with trauma, fast track and triage rooms, an intensive care unit, digital imaging and a surgery department.
The new hospital is slated to open to provide services to the community in November. It will replace the current downtown facility, which was built in 1954.
"This has been a long time coming for our community, and we’re excited to introduce them to their new hospital Sunday,” AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.