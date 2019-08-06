Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is offering free immunizations to qualifying people at the Jacobsen Middle School parking lot, located at 711 Anita Drive, on Friday, Aug. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vaccines will be provided free of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: do not have health insurance, enrolled in Medi-Cal and card is available for inspection, or American Indian/ Native Alaskan.
Interested community members are asked to bring their immunization card with them. Free backpacks and school supplies will also be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 661-896-6740.
