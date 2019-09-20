Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley will begin offering infusion therapy to help patients who are recovering from surgery, needing dialysis or are battling cancer. Services are expected to start Saturday, Sept. 28.
“We recognize that patients undergoing infusion therapy often do not want to travel for care, and we’re proud to offer these services at our hospital so they can receive care closer to home,” said AHTV Patient Care Executive Misty Cantrell said in a recent AHTV news release.
Staff at the hospital can assist the patient in receiving medication through a needle or catheter, when medication in an oral form is not available. Infusion therapy services include hydration, antibiotics and blood transfusions.
“It’s another good opportunity for us to provide services for folks here in Tehachapi, and offer that care close to home,” said Harold Pierce, AHTV communication manager, in an interview.
He added that patients can request their primary care physician schedule the infusion services at AHTV, instead of traveling out of town.
