With the much-anticipated opening of the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley medical center later this year, it’s time to put the “icing on the cake,” so to speak. In this case, that frosting is local art, such as photographs, paintings and sculptures.
“This call for artists is an opportunity to take an already beautiful facility to an even more amazing level,” said Jeff Lingerfelt, medical center president. “We are thrilled to add a local touch to our hospital walls, common areas and exterior grounds through the many talents of artists who call the Tehachapi Valley their home.”
The acquisition of wall art and sculpture is considered an integral part of the new medical center, according to Lingerfelt. In fact, an Art of Healing Committee — made up of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley representatives and local artists — has been established just for this effort and will be responsible for art acquisition, review and installation. This call to artists also aims to establish a database of local talent from which to purchase original art and commission new art and art for reproduction.
Works of art submissions are due by June 15, and may include:
Interior: Photos and fine art wall pieces in all mediums may be submitted. Frames may or may not be included as the art may be reframed; items are limited to 20 pounds. Size is not restricted; in fact, large-scale art is encouraged. If necessary, the committee has the capability of scanning and reproducing art onto canvas, watercolor paper, metal, or acrylic. Small images also are encouraged.
Exterior: Sculpture is needed for the medical center’s garden, along walkways and in other outdoor areas by artists who specialize in the creation of metal, stone, wood, glass, kinetic or alternative media that will withstand the exterior elements of wind and weather.
Please note: Entries must be submitted to AHTV Artist Submissions at http://www.judgify.me/artsubmission. The entry and submission forms must be complete and also include three mandatory samples of art (300 dpi, no larger than 2MB each, 2000 pixels longest side) and the artist’s combined biography, artist statement and/or resume, which is optional. Submission deadline is June 15.
Teresa Adamo is communication manager for Adventist Health Bakersfield & Tehachapi Valley.
