Staff at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital Wednesday evening unveiled a new piece of art — in the form of an angel — that symbolizes hope and faith to those entering the hospital.
“Our mission is living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope," AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt said. "That comes in a lot forms ... healing comes in art and what we put on the walls of this hospital to help in the healing process. We have been so gifted in Tehachapi to have so many gifted artists.”
The more than three foot tall piece, Lesa the Welcoming Angel, is named after Lesa Cyr, AHTV local governing board member. It stands in the front hallway entrance of the hospital and has illuminated see-through wings and a white body.
“My heart is happy and I’m so blessed,” Cyr said.
The announcement naming the angel after Cyr came as a surprise. Cyr’s commitment to once being a member of the Tehachapi Unified School District bond committee, supporting Main Street Tehachapi and serving on the board for AHTV was recognized and announced by Christina Scrivner, AHTV Foundation manager.
The angel was a detailed and long-term project.
Local sculptor Dwight F. Dreyer spent a year creating the sculpture and working with hospital staff, making sure the angel adhered to the hospital’s regulations.
Dryer said in an interview he had to use materials other than those he usually does to create a "welcoming" image for people.
“It’s little things. Her head is slightly tilted. The arms are welcoming and that sort of thing — that’s my job as a figurative sculptor, to bring that out, so people look at it and go, ’Oh yeah, that’s welcoming,’ so even if they don’t know it, it's telling that story. It was really great having the support that we have had,” Dreyer said.
The angel is made up of seven different pieces. Dreyer added that two Disney artists helped paint the angel and contributed to the project.
