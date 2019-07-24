Imagine seeing your heartbeat on a screen right before your eyes. Hear the doctor tell you good news about your heart's health, or learn what treatment is available for a problem that has been detected.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, with the help of the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital, this week unveiled a newly purchased echocardiogram machine to help evaluate residents who may have heart problems.
“It really is important to have an ultrasound if you have any type of cardiovascular problems," said Becky Mills, a registered echocardiogram technologist at Adventist Health.
She added, "For the ultrasound of the heart, we are looking at heart movement, integrity of the valves, any type of blood clots and measuring the velocity and direction of the blood.”
Both inpatients and outpatients can now receive care at the local hospital without traveling to other regions, such as Bakersfield or Palmdale. The new echocardiogram machine, which cost $115,000, was purchased with funds donated by the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital.
"We are so thrilled to be part of helping Tehachapi Adventist hospital with some of their medical equipment," said Jane Weldon, president of the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital. "We could not do that without the community and of course all the past and present volunteers."
Weldon added that in the last two years, $900,000 has been donated toward medical equipment for the hospital.
The machine has the ability to monitor all four chambers of the heart, potential irregularities and see whether the blood flow is normal, said Mills.
In the Greater Tehachapi area, there are about 354 deaths annually from heart disease, so having preventative measures to treat and diagnose any type of heart problem is important, said Harold Pierce, AHTV's communication manager.
“The death rate caused by heart disease is greater than the state and county averages, so having a piece of equipment like this, with the support of the Guild, is so critically important to be able to quickly and accurately diagnose folks coming in with cardiac distress,’’ Pierce said.
Some symptoms of heart problems include dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain and fluid in the legs. Residents who have these symptoms are encouraged to seek medical treatment, said Mills.
“This is a good opportunity to keep our patents close to home, given the prevalence in our community,” added Pierce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.