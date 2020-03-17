All Kern County library branches will remain closed through April 13. All scheduled meetings, events, programs, or gatherings at the libraries are canceled until further notice.
Although the branches will be closed, the public will have the following options:
• Extended due dates: All due dates for materials currently checked out from a Kern County Library location will be extended through the closure. Materials will be due back to the Kern County Library on Friday, April 17. Customers are encouraged to keep materials at home instead of returning them to a book drop during the closure.
• Library holds: All holds currently ready for pickup will be available when the library reopens.
• WiFi at every branch: Although physical library buildings will be closed, all branches will temporarily maintain WiFi Access.
• eLibrary: With eLibrary, residents will continue to have access to the digital collection from the comfort of their home. The digital items automatically return and do not incur late fees. The eLibrary services can be accessed at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary/.
Services include:
• OverDrive – Access eBooks & eAudiobooks. Each title can be checked out for 21 days and up to 30 titles can be checked out at a time. Titles can be requested and customers are notified of download availability once a title is returned.
• Hoopla – Access eBooks, eAudiobooks, and comic books. Stream movies, television, and music. Each title can be checked out for 21 days. For the duration of the closure, checkouts have been increased to six a month. All checkouts are instantaneous; there is no wait list.
• RBDigital – Access eAudiobooks. Each title can be checked out for 21 days, and up to 10 titles can be checked out at a time. All checkouts are instantaneous; there is no wai tlist.
• CloudLibrary – Access eBooks. Each title can be checked out for 14 days, and up to three titles can be checked out at a time. Titles can be requested and customers are notified of download availability once a title is returned.
• Curated Online Activities & Resources: With school closures, many families have now transitioned their learning to home. Access the website for a curated list of online resources, activities, learning modules and much more.
• “Stay At Home” Reading Challenge: Access Beanstack online or on your phone to join the latest reading challenge. Challenge yourself to spend your at-home time reading and participating in family-friendly activities.
• Beyond books, the Kern County Library offers a wealth of other online resources accessible with a Kern County Library card at kerncountylibrary.org/research/.
For customers without a library card: It is still possible for customers to access eBooks and eAudiobooks through OverDrive with an Instant Digital Access Card. Download OverDrive on your phone, where you will be prompted to verify residency with your phone number.
For more information, visit kernlibrary.org.
