At this year's All-American Fourth of July Festival, the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Tehachapi High Warrior Boosters continued on in honor of Mayor Ed Grimes, who died in May.
The Tehachapi Parks Foundation decided to help the THS football team by taking on the event, which has been renamed the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast.
"It's smooth as can be. We're just pleased that the community's supporting it," said Michelle Vance, CEO of the Tehachapi Parks Foundation.
At the start of Wednesday morning, the spatula was passed from the former mayor and devoted supporter of the Warriors to his wife, Ruthie Grimes, who spoke to the football team before they began working.
It was all hands on deck from the football players, including those who will be starting their first high school football season this fall. They arrived at 6:30 a.m. to set up and begin cooking.
"The Parks Foundation took the lead in organizing, and they're the labor," Vance said.
The football team were in jerseys and worked alongside their coaches by serving coffee and orange juice, handling tickets, flipping pancakes and taking plates.
Susan Showler, who was volunteering at the event and is on the foundation's board, said that even without Grimes there running the breakfast, the team just knew what to do.
"These are a great bunch of guys. I've absolutely been floored with how helpful they are," Showler said.
Showler said 1,000 tickets were printed this year, and more than 600 people were served last year. She added that people frequently purchase tickets in order to help fundraise even if they cannot attend.
People from around the community enjoyed their breakfast at tables set up in Philip Marx Central Park, including some who have been coming for years and others who said they were coming for their first time in honor of Grimes.
Leaders from the city came to volunteer or show their support as well, such as Lydia Chaney, president of the Greater Tehachapi Echonomic Development Council, and Richard Swanson, a former superintendent of the Tehachapi Unified School District.
The breakfast lasted from around 8-10 a.m. in Philip Marx Central Park. Proceeds from this year's breakfast will be shared between the Parks Foundation and the Warrior Boosters.
