The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is conducting its annual tour of pumping plants and water importation facilities. An invitation to the public is now offered to show how water is imported into the Tehachapi area — that serves residents, industry and agriculture. The district will also offer an open house for the new board meeting room after the tour.
Questions that will be answered: Do you know where our water comes from? Do you know how this year’s change in precipitation impacts your water supply?
TCCWD imports State Water Project water from the base of the Grapevine up the mountain to the Tehachapi area. The lift is more than 3,400 vertical feet, or two-thirds of a mile! Every minute, we pump enough water to fill a swimming pool. This task requires a lot of engine horsepower, large diameter pipeline, millions of dollars of natural gas and constant manpower.
This tour will leave the main office at 22901 Banducci Road at 8 a.m. April 19 and return around noone. Transportation and a light lunch will be provided.
Tom Neisler, general manager said, “We enjoy showing our customers our system and our capabilities. Most people are very surprised at what it takes to provide water to the Tehachapi area. More than half of our water supply is imported. If our district did not provide this supplemental water, Tehachapi would look a lot different than it does today.”
He added, “Every property taxpayer in our district shares in these costs. We value the opportunity to show you what you are getting for your money.”
Contact the district office at 822-5504 to reserve a place on this tour. An accurate attendance number is needed to arrange transportation and lunch.
Tom Neisler is general manager of the district.
Commented